HAINES CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A car pulled over on the side of a busy road is dangerous for everyone involved.

A Florida woman pulled over by police and ticketed for having a suspended or revoked license was struck and killed by a tow truck after the traffic stop.

The Lakeland Ledger reports Tammy Phipps died early Saturday after the tow truck struck her.

Phipps and one of her passengers told a Lake Alfred police officer they would take an Uber home after she was stopped.

But while walking along a roadway in Haines City, the truck hit her. Police said she was wearing dark clothing.

