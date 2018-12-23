  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Coach Adam Gase Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, North Miami Beach, Styx Sports Bar, West Dixie Highway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in North Miami Beach are investigating after a restaurant owner was shot and killed during an apparent robbery attempt.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning outside of Styx Sports Bar.

That scene shut down part of West Dixie Highway in both directions.

Details we’re learning about the victim are heartbreaking.

A man who said he knows the victim claims he owned the restaurant inside Styx and was leaving work when he was killed.

The man, who did not want to be identified said, “He’s a very, very, very, good guy. I could tell you. He’s a very good brother, a very good brother.”

He believes his friend was targeted. He said the victim would often leave work with money from the restaurant.

According to this man, the victim worked 7 days a week, all to provide for his family.

“He’s someone, whether you have money or not, he will give you a plate of food. He’s from Haiti, he has his wife and three kids in Haiti,” he said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation in search of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Amber Diaz

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s