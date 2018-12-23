Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in North Miami Beach are investigating after a restaurant owner was shot and killed during an apparent robbery attempt.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning outside of Styx Sports Bar.

That scene shut down part of West Dixie Highway in both directions.

Details we’re learning about the victim are heartbreaking.

A man who said he knows the victim claims he owned the restaurant inside Styx and was leaving work when he was killed.

The man, who did not want to be identified said, “He’s a very, very, very, good guy. I could tell you. He’s a very good brother, a very good brother.”

He believes his friend was targeted. He said the victim would often leave work with money from the restaurant.

According to this man, the victim worked 7 days a week, all to provide for his family.

“He’s someone, whether you have money or not, he will give you a plate of food. He’s from Haiti, he has his wife and three kids in Haiti,” he said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation in search of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.