FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes is getting her day in federal court.

She is currently suing Florida Governor Rick Scott, saying he denied her due process when he fired her shortly after the election recount following November’s midterm elections.

Snipes is also challenging the law that allows the governor to fire elected officials.

She claims that law is unconstitutional.

Attorneys for Snipes and the governor will square off in federal court on January 7th.

