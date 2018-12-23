Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Four people were rushed to the hospital after a balcony collapsed in Miami Beach.

Police and rescue workers were on the scene of a two-story building located at 8425 Harding Avenue late Sunday morning.

The second floor balcony fell onto a car that was parked below.

According to authorities, four patients, two males and two females, were treated and transported to area hospitals.

Two went to Mount Saini Medical Center, one to Aventura Hospital and one to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The two males are between the ages of 45 and 50, per police.

Authorities say all four patients are in stable condition.

The Miami Beach Building Department is responding to the collapse.