MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Windy Friday ahead!

We can expect sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with some gusts over 40 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in place through early Saturday morning due to the gusty winds. A gale warning also remains in place due to hazardous marine conditions and very rough conditions out on the waters.

After a stormy night, we woke to some clouds and a few fast-moving showers. It was a bit cooler with the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Mild low to mid-70s across the Keys.

Highs today will climb to the low to mid-70s.

Winter officially kicks off today as the Winter Solstice takes place at 5:23 p.m.

The Winter Solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere tilts farthest away from the sun.

Today is the shortest day of the year. The sunrise took place at 7:03 a.m. and the sun will set at 5:35 p.m.

It will feel a little more like ‘Winter’ South Florida style tonight once the front passes and the skies clear. Temperatures will tumble overnight with lows falling to the upper 50s along the coast and low 50s inland. It will still be breezy tonight with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

High pressure will build in the wake of the front and provide for a cooler, drier weekend.

Saturday highs will remain cool and struggle to reach 70 degrees despite the bright winter sunshine. Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the low to mid-50s. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s on Sunday with pleasant sunshine.

By Christmas eve morning our lows will be near 60 degrees. Our High on Monday will be 76 degrees.

Christmas morning will be cool with low 60s. During the day on Christmas, highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.