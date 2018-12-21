Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Sunrise police have made an arrest in their investigation into the disappearance of Jeneen Catanzaro who was seen in late November.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested or what connection they have to the case.

On Wednesday, detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Section said they had reason to believe that Catanzaro, 50, was dead and had “begun a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.”

Catanzaro, 50, was last seen at her Sunrise home on November 28th.

Her husband, Joseph Traeger, who spoke exclusively with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on Thursday said his wife was “the love of his life” and denied having to do whatsoever with her disappearance.

“I last saw here on the morning of November 29th and she must have been on foot. She didn’t take a car. I have not heard from her since and I am devastated,” said Traeger. “She meant the world to me, my wife. I have known her since I was nine-years-old, since I was 10 years old. We have known each other 40 years.”

It was Catanzaro’s mother, Joanne Roma, who alerted the police to her daughter’s disappearance.

Roma told them that Catanzaro suffers from anorexia and bipolar disorder and is on medication.

Police contacted Catanzaro’s father who said he last spoke to his daughter on the phone on November 28th when they discussed him buying her a new car.

Catanzaro’s husband, Joseph Traeger, told investigators that they had been having marital problems because of his drug use and their financial problems, according to an incident report. He said he last saw his wife on the morning of November 29th. He said he left the house and when he came back she was gone. He said he hadn’t seen or heard from her since.

“Look we were not having those types of problems. We were having financial problems. All marriages go through this with problems. I am desperate to get her back and that would mean the world to me. She means everything to me. I am torn up about this. I have not slept in three weeks,” Traeger told D’Oench.

The morning she disappeared Traeger said they had talked about holding a garage sale that weekend.

“I have to ask this. I have to ask you,” said D’Oench. “Did you have anything to do with this disappearance?”

“Absolutely not,” said Traeger. “Police have been here three times. CSI investigators went through the house and they [found] nothing to be suspect.”

As for Catanzaro’s car being found at the Las Brisas residential townhouse complex, Traeger said he parked it there to hide it because it was about to be repossessed because they couldn’t make the payments.

Since she didn’t have a car, Traeger said she may have walked away or gotten a ride with her friend, John Grow, who was supposed to help with the garage sale.

Police questioned Grow who said he hadn’t heard from her in days. Grow told investigators he never made it to her house to help with the garage sale because he had to work

Investigators said multiple attempts to contact Catanzaro by cell phone were met with no response. It rang several times and then went to voice mail.