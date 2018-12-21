Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a reported shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall on Friday evening.

At 7:03 p.m., Pembroke Pines Police tweeted: “Unable to confirm a shooting at present. Witnesses described a “man with a gun”. At this point it is believed to be an off duty police officer responding against pedestrian traffic, to the alleged shooting.”

The mall is located in the 11400 block Pines Blvd.

Police said there were no known injuries.

The mall is being secured by police.

Police are requesting everyone to stay away from the area.

This story is developing and it will be updated as soon as details become available.