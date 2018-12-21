Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we’ve mentioned over the last several weeks, CBS4 and Neighbors 4 Neighbors have been asking for your help to brighten the holidays for families in need.

On Friday, we caught up with the Goodman Public Relations Team in Fort Lauderdale. They have been part of this program for years.

We found the team loading up gifts and presents for the family they adopted and everyone was excited.

Through Neighbors for Neighbors, we’re able to identify a family in our community so we’re very fortunate to bring in bicycles, gift cards, clothing, food.

Everything they had on their wishlist because we want to make the holidays as bright as possible for them.

Dozens of other families are also being helped.

While the Adopt-a-Family Program is done for 2018, you can always help others with your donations through Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

Check out the website neighbors4neighbors.org.