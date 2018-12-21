Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year again when everyone is heading to the mall to find the perfect presents.

Even Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.

Super Saturday is the Saturday before Christmas, and, traditionally, it’s the second busiest shopping day of the year, falling behind Black Friday.

However, a recent study by ShopperTrak says this year’s Super Saturday sales may actually surpass those of this past Black Friday.

In fact, it projects retailers will ring up an estimated 26 billion dollar, compared to 24 billion on Black Friday.

Some of those are last-minute shoppers like Melanie Lund.

“We have to find some Christmas gifts right away. We’re late shoppers,” she laughs.

She says she usually goes online to shop but came out to Dolphin Mall when she realized the gifts wouldn’t be delivered by Christmas.

“Amazon took too long,” she says.

She’s not the only one.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the crowds get bigger.

“We’ve seen a lot of traffic and a lot of people,” says Michelle Llamas. Yesterday we also came, but it was, like, full of people, so we decided to come back again today, but earlier.”

Rosa de Leo says she has the majority of her list done but still needed stocking stuffers. Donning a Santa hat, she says she prefers to shop in person so she can see what she’s getting.

“Throughout the year, if I see something that one of my family members would really enjoy, I have a closet in my house where I hide things. But then I do, at the last minute, always want to get some stuff!” she says.

She admits, shopping for her children is more of a challenge now, since they’re more interested in gadgets than personalized presents.

“It is very hard, especially with technology, and I am a techno-peasant so it’s very hard to shop for them.”

The National Retail Federation says almost 25 percent of shoppers wait until the weekend before Christmas to get it all done.