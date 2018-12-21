Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is on the final night of its annual tour of some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida.

This year, we welcome back the Sablich Family, whose display is so immense, it takes six weeks to set up.

The home is located at 2418 Whale Harbor Lane in Fort Lauderdale.

This display draws crowds from the first night it’s lit up on Thanksgiving and continues to draw crowds every night through the entire holiday season.

It consists of more than 25,000 lights and dozens of animated figures, handmade crafts and Santa’s workshop. The family forecasts snow on most nights and even Santa drops in for a visit.

The Sablich family has created this winter wonderland each year since they moved into the house in 2010.

This year they have partnered once again with the animal rescue organization “100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida” from whom they have adopted Alex, Sammie and Murphy.

Directions: Palmetto/826 North to the Turnpike. Go north on 441 (State Road 7) to Riverland Road. Turn right and then take the first left onto Whale Harbor Lane. The house is in the left. It is located in Lauderdale Isles.