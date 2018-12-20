Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A teen was taken into custody and charged after he allegedly made threats against students at his Miramar school.

On Tuesday, a post appeared on Snapchat which read “IMA SHOW THESE BITCHES WHAT (expletive) HAPPENS WHEN YOU BITCHES TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ME BITCH ILL KILL ALL YOU (expletives) ILL KILL YOU ALL.

This was followed by two more threatening posts which included “selfies” of the sender at the gymnasium of the H.D. Perry Education Center on Wildcat Way.

In one “I’m not okay” was posted above his head, in the other “emotionally unstable” was posted above his head.

The following day, Miramar police were made aware of the posts and after viewing the “selfies” were able to identify their suspect as 18-year-old Myron Adams, a student at the school.

Adams was taken into custody at the school and during questioning admitted to writing the posts, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with one count of making a written threat to kill or injure.