SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Sunrise woman appears to have taken a tragic turn.

Jeneen Catanzaro, 50, was last seen at her Sunrise home on November 28th.

On Wednesday, Sunrise police said detectives from their Criminal Investigations Section had reason to believe that Catanzaro was dead and had “begun a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding her

disappearance.”

Anyone with information which could help them in their investigation is urged to contact the police department at (954) 764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.