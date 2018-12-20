Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nine people were burned out of their homes after an overnight duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out inside one of the residences 761 NW 101st Street just after midnight. Arriving firefighters were met with thick smoke and heavy flames.

Everyone who lived in the units, including two children, made it out safely.

Seven people from one of the units and two people from the other will not be allowed to return to their homes. The Red Cross is assisting them in finding temporary housing.

“When we do our assessment we’ll be able to find out what their needs are,” said Cheroylnette Evans with the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.