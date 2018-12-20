Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – Holiday shoppers in Aventura Mall were treated to a special dance routine this week.

A surprise flash mob featuring local dancers broke out at the mall, much to the delight of patrons.

But cheers turned to boos when two police officers interrupted the performance,

Then, to the shock and delight of the crowd watching, the officers joined in the choreographed dance routine.

Aventura Police Department Officers Chris Gatti and Manny Gonzalez were the guest performers that joined the dace crew from Sean’s Dance Factory, doing a routine created by Sean Green.

Sean’s Dance Factory is an award winning dance team out of West Palm Beach.

