MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A librarian who was shot and killed last week will be laid to rest Thursday while his family pleads for answers.

Jaime Humet, 47, was shot outside a credit union in Miami Gardens.

Surveillance video shows a man in a black hoodie getting out of a white KIA Optima and later running towards a getaway car.

Police believe Humet was shot when he was making a transaction.

His brother, Nick Humet, hopes the video will help bring the killer to justice.

“My family has been destroyed. My mother will never recover from this. That was my only brother.”

If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-tips.