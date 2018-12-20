Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Eight years ago, Lynda Meier disappeared after leaving her Hallandale Beach condo.

On Thursday, Hallandale Beach will hold a news conference to provide an update on their investigation into her disappearance. Last week, investigators found skeletal remains in a wooded area near the Turnpike in Miami Gardens which could belong to her.

Friends and loved ones hope they can get the answers they’ve been waiting for.

“She was a giving loving person,” said Meier’s best friend Sharon Solano, “She treated everyone with respect and love.”

Solano said she was heartbroken when she heard investigators had found remains which could be Meier.

“I don’t know how anyone would want to hurt her,” she said. “I want to know.”

Surveillance cameras captured Meier leaving her condo on the morning of June 4th, 2010. Police know that she later withdrew money from an ATM. Then she just vanished.

Her red Cadillac Escalade was found abandoned in Opa-locka days later.

Over the years, searches for Meier’s remains were made in different sections of Miami Gardens.

Solano, a hair stylist who pioneered extensions, said Meier always wore hair extensions and the plastic attachment pieces are indestructible. That may be a valuable clue that could connect Meier to the remains discovered last week.

Police have named Meier’s friend Antwan Kennedy and his friend Dallas King as persons of interest in the case though neither has been charged in connection to her disappearance.