HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Eight years ago, Lynda Meier disappeared after leaving her Hallandale Beach condo.

On Thursday, Hallandale Beach confirmed that skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area near the Turnpike in Miami Gardens which could belong to her.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Troy Walker said this is an active murder investigation.

“We will not stop until we know what happened to Lynda,” he said.

Lynda Meier’s mother says it’s “incredible” police found her daughter’s remains and she’s “grateful” the police have continued working case.

Sharon Solano remembers Meier, her best friend, as someone who was loving and giving.

“She treated everyone with respect and love,” she said.

Solano said she was heartbroken when she heard investigators had found remains.

“I don’t know how anyone would want to hurt her,” she said. “I want to know.”

Surveillance cameras captured Meier leaving her condo on the morning of June 4th, 2010. Police know that she later withdrew money from an ATM. Then she just vanished.

Her red Cadillac Escalade was found abandoned in Opa-locka days later.

Over the years, searches for Meier’s remains were made in different sections of Miami Gardens.

Police have named Meier’s friend Antwan Kennedy and his friend Dallas King as persons of interest in the case though neither has been charged in connection to her disappearance.