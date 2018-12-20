Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A police involved accident on a rainy South Florida night involved three cars in Fort Lauderdale.
The crash took place at 700 South Andrews Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was on the scene and reported that one of the vehicles rolled over.
According to police, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in the crash.
The deputy was transporting a prisoner when the accident occurred.
Both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for evaluation as a precaution, per BSO.
A total of five people were treated for injuries and three were transported to the hospital.
Authorities say none of the injuries are considered serious.