Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A police involved accident on a rainy South Florida night involved three cars in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash took place at 700 South Andrews Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was on the scene and reported that one of the vehicles rolled over.

According to police, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in the crash.

The deputy was transporting a prisoner when the accident occurred.

Both were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for evaluation as a precaution, per BSO.

A total of five people were treated for injuries and three were transported to the hospital.

Authorities say none of the injuries are considered serious.