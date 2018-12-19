Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two teens have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old pregnant woman in Opa-locka.

On Wednesday 19-year-old Zackrus Beckham was taken into custody. Last week, police arrested 15-year-old Tamarray McDaniels. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The shooting happened November 26th at a home in the 2500 block of Superior Street.

The two gunmen began shooting at the home when they noticed Quantia Curry-Golden sitting in her car outside of it. They then reportedly fired on the car in an attempt to eliminate any witnesses, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. Curry-Golden, who was three months pregnant, was killed. Her 13-year-old daughter, who in the car with her, was injured.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the family. Curry-Golden’s brother Donald Jones was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade. That murder has not been solved.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)