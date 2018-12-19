Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent night in one Miami neighborhood led to two people being shot.

Miami Fire Rescue brought the two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday night.

Both victims were alert but hurting as they arrived at the hospital.

Police say neither has a life-threatening injury.

City of Miami police were on scene quickly at Northwest 41st Street and 11th Court, on the edge of Liberty City.

The City of Miami Police Department Shot Spotter system, which works off the sound of gunshots, triggered the response.

Several individuals were detained and questions, some kept in squad cars and others released after the interrogation.

Some neighbors say in the past there has been trouble at the house located at 4201 Northwest 11th Court.

Neighbors also tell CBS4 that it sounded like the majority of the gunshots went off inside the home.

A large police presence was a surprise to most neighbors who insist they live in a quiet neighborhood that has seen nothing like this before.

“No, not over here,” said Ernesto De La Cruz. “I live here [for] five years. I never hear that.”