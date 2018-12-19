Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Red tide seems to be easing up on Florida waters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials say there are no signs of red tide on the Atlantic coast, or the big bend and Panhandle regions.

Officials also say no fish died from the algae bloom over the past week.

One small testing area remains in Southwest Florida, where the outbreak began last year.

The rest of southwest Florida shows no sign of the harmful algae bloom.

CBS4 just learned that conservation groups are filing a lawsuit against three federal agencies for ignoring the harms caused by Lake Okeechobee discharges.