MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s still not clear if the owner of a Mercedes SUV will face any charges after reportedly shooting the man who tried to steal his vehicle at a car wash in Miami Beach Tuesday morning.

“It’s straight up self-defense, where somebody’s trying to run you over with a vehicle. A vehicle is a weapon,” said Michael Grieco, attorney for the SUV’s owner.

“The person who passed was committing a felony. My client was simply defending himself, protecting his own life,” Griego said.

The suspect made it only a short distance, crashing into the wall of a business near Alton Road and 18th Street.

Heavily armed officers pulled the suspect out of the SUV.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.