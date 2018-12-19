Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a teen accused of threating to shoot teachers and students at his school said she is sorry.

“I apologize sincerely to every family, every school member, everyone who was rattled,” she said.

The woman, who did not want her name in this report, said she was embarrassed by her son’s actions. She added that her 13-year-old son can be playful, but if this was a joke it went too far.

Miami-Dade School Police arrested the teen Tuesday after he reportedly posted threats online against Young Men’s Preparatory Academy in Miami.

One post contained a picture of a gun with a statement in part, “Wait till tomorrow. Y’all will be dead.”

“There’s nothing cool about that. I don’t know. I don’t know what to say about half of this,” the teen ‘s mother said.

She spoke outside the Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse where her son faced a judge for a felony and a misdemeanor charge.

Now, she hopes her son has learned a lesson.

“I understand the severity of what he has done and I hope he learns the severity of his actions,” she said.

So far this year, Miami-Dade Schools has investigated 47 threats and nine people have been arrested.