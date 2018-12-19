Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Minimum wage in Florida is set to increase by 21 cents per hour starting on January 1st, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The increase brings minimum wage in the Sunshine State to $8.46 per hour from $8.25.

The federal minimum wage for 2019, which is $7.25 per hour.

Tipped employees of large employers will also see an increase from $5.23 to $5.44 per hour.

This is the most significant wage increase in the state since 2012 when the the minimum wage went from $7.25 to $7.67.

Florida law requires employers who must pay their employees the minimum wage to post a wage notice at the place of employment.

Employees who are not paid the minimum wage may bring a civil action against the employer or anyone violating Florida’s minimum wage law.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity calculates a minimum wage rate each year.

These calculations are based on the percentage increase in the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.