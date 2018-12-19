  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some adorable four-legged passengers touched down at Miami International Airport Wednesday night after a very long flight.

Minitary Pups Rescued From Military Base In Afghanistan, Dog And Her Nine Pups Finding Happy Homes In South Florida

A dog and her nine puppies were rescued from a military base in Afghanistan and brought to South Florida, where they were found homes. (Source: Barbara St Aubin)

They were rescued from a military base in Afghanistan.

Nine puppies and their mother were saved.

The canine family were living underneath a storage container.

Six members of the family made the trip to South Florida on Wednesday.

The rest are expected to arrive soon.

The Homestead organization “This Is The Dog” has already arranged loving foster homes for the dogs.

