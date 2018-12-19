Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Heat have been playing some much better basketball in recent games, with some of that success being attributed to the return of point guard Goran Dragic.

Now the Heat will have to re-adjust to life without him.

Dragic had surgery to clean out his right knee on Wednesday, and the Miami Heat expect him to be out until around the All-Star break.

Dragic has already missed 15 of Miami’s last 22 games, most of them because of right knee soreness.

He tried other treatments, including getting the knee drained, but continued issues with the knee made the scope, a 45-minute procedure performed by team surgeon Dr. Harlan Selesnick, unavoidable.

Miami’s Goran Dragic will miss two months with knee surgery, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2018

Dragic played in two of the first three games on Miami’s recent six-game road trip, but swelling and pain issues persisted.

The Heat ultimately decided the scope was needed to determine the cause of the problem.

Dragic has averaged 15.3 points and a team-high 4.9 assists for the Heat this season.

