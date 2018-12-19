  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear Rings Doorbell, Florida, Local TV, Ring

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami) – This is not the holiday visitor a Florida family was expecting.  It was a bear caught on camera ringing a doorbell and knocking over Christmas decorations outside the front door of their home.

The video, captured by a Ring security camera, shows the curious bear walking up to the front porch of the home in Naples Florida.

The bear snooped around the porch, knocking over and chewing on a couple of holiday decorations.

Then the inquisitive bear is seen using its nose to ring the doorbell!

The homeowners answered the ring and used the doorbell’s speaker to shout “Bear, go away!” several times until the animal wandered off.

According to the homeowner, nothing was damaged, though the snowman decoration did lose its head. The decoration was easily fixed and the homeowner and their family said they were very entertained by the situation!

The video, which was shared by the family using Ring’s Neighbors app, started recording when the bear stepped onto the family’s property and sent a notification to their phone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s