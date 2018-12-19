Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami) – This is not the holiday visitor a Florida family was expecting. It was a bear caught on camera ringing a doorbell and knocking over Christmas decorations outside the front door of their home.

The video, captured by a Ring security camera, shows the curious bear walking up to the front porch of the home in Naples Florida.

The bear snooped around the porch, knocking over and chewing on a couple of holiday decorations.

Then the inquisitive bear is seen using its nose to ring the doorbell!

The homeowners answered the ring and used the doorbell’s speaker to shout “Bear, go away!” several times until the animal wandered off.

According to the homeowner, nothing was damaged, though the snowman decoration did lose its head. The decoration was easily fixed and the homeowner and their family said they were very entertained by the situation!

The video, which was shared by the family using Ring’s Neighbors app, started recording when the bear stepped onto the family’s property and sent a notification to their phone.