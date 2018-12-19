Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A domestic shooting between two friends has left one dead and another shaken up.

Rick Lane opened up about some terrifying moments. He admitted shooting his roommate and friend Jonathon Miller about two in the morning on

“I’ve known this kid a long, long time and i felt very bad about it, but i wasn’t about to let myself get hurt,” Lane said.

Miller was living in Lane’s Dania Beach home, helping him because of health problems.

“[He] walked into my room in the middle of the night with a gun, told me I had to take him out to get something to eat,” Lane said. “When I refused he raised the gun up.”

Lane said at that point, he had no choice.

“I had a gun of my own. He lost,” Lane said.

When asked if he fired one shot, he replied, “I shot him three times.”

Lane tells CBS4 this is a clear case of self-defense.

“I told him to stop pointing the goddamn gun at me, he wouldn’t, so at one point I said that’s it. My father taught me if you point a gun at somebody you better be prepared to use it. He wasn’t, I was.”

Crime scene investigators spent hours in Lane’s home gathering evidence. They pulled a shotgun from the house.

Lane spent hours at Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters speaking with detectives.

“I don’t think I’m going to be charged because he had a gun,” he said. “It was self-defense.”