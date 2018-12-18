  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, School Threat, Young Men's Preparatory Academy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made following the investigation into a social media threat made against faculty and students at Young Men’s Preparatory Academy in Miami.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have confirmed a student was arrested Tuesday and the threat has been deemed a hoax.

Earlier in the day, Miami Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the investigation.

 

He wrote, “Social media threat @YMPA_LIONS being investigated by @MDSPD. Police attempting to locate source. In abundance of caution, extra police presence at school. @MDSPD has investigated dozens of written/verbal threats since August, several of them resulting in arrest. #ZeroTolerance.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez confirmed that schools police are actively investigating the threat however this is one of dozens of social media threats investigated since the beginning of the school year.

