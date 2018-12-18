Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Broward’s former embattled elections chief is suing to get her job back.

Dr. Brenda Snipes has asked a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Governor Rick Scott. Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit on Monday against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano.

The lawsuit contends that Snipes’ due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Snipes announced her resignation almost immediately after the conclusion of the November election recount that had Broward County in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, including slow vote counting.

She planned to resign on January 4th, but she rescinded her resignation immediately after Scott suspended her last month.

In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence, and neglect of duty.

Scott appointed his former general counsel to take her place. Peter Antonacci will serve as Broward Elections Supervisor for the remainder of the term, which lasts until the next round of elections in November of 2020.

