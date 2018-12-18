Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are looking for a man accused of stealing a purse from a victim’s car at a cemetery and then using her credit card within the hour to make purchases.
Police said the victim was visiting a loved one at a Miami cemetery when her purse was taken from her unlocked car.
It happened on November 12, at approximately 3 p.m., at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.
Authorities said that the suspect used the victim’s credit card at a liquor store and at a shoe store located blocks away.
The fraudulent charges totaled over $900, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact them or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
A Miami Christmas story; Perp, but your honor I only did it to buy a Christmas tree and presents for my kids. Judge; then why did you spend $900 at the liquor store? Perp, uh I was feeling really bad about stealing the purse?