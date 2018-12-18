Filed Under:Cemetery, Local TV, Miami, Miami-Dade Police, Purchases, Stolen Purse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are looking for a man accused of stealing a purse from a victim’s car at a cemetery and then using her credit card within the hour to make purchases.

Police said the victim was visiting a loved one at a Miami cemetery when her purse was taken from her unlocked car.

It happened on November 12, at approximately 3 p.m., at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Authorities said that the suspect used the victim’s credit card at a liquor store and at a shoe store located blocks away.

The fraudulent charges totaled over $900, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact them or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

  1. Mark Potter says:
    December 18, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    A Miami Christmas story; Perp, but your honor I only did it to buy a Christmas tree and presents for my kids. Judge; then why did you spend $900 at the liquor store? Perp, uh I was feeling really bad about stealing the purse?

