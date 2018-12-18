Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is on night number two of its annual tour of some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida.

Please welcome the Kramer family to the CBS4 Holiday Homes Tour.

The Kramer’s amazing display, in Palmetto Bay, delights crowds with more than 10,000 lights which animate to music.

There are also dozens and dozens of animated figures, a vast toy collection, and an occasional surprise visit from Santa.

Oh, did we mention the warm apple cider the family gives out on Saturday nights?

Directions: Palmetto Expwy South to US1 South to SW 104 St. Make a left and continue to SW 77 Ave. Make a right and continue to SW 152 St. Make a left and continue to SW 73 Court. Make a right. The house is on the right.