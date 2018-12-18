  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Florida Man, Local TV, Marijuana

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is in jail for trying to pay for his food at a McDonald’s drive-thru with a bag of marijuana, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police say 23-year-old Anthony Gallagher went through the drive-thru around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and tried to trade his bag of marijuana for food. The McDonald’s worker refused and Gallagher drove off, only to return a short time later.

When he went through the drive-thru a second time, police were there.

Police say they noticed a heavy order of marijuana emitting from the car and found approximately 11 grams of marijuana on Gallagher.

 

Gallagher told police he did offer the drugs in exchange for food but did it as a joke.

Police did not find it funny and charged him with marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

Comments
  1. Albert Lamelas says:
    December 18, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Really? Gee, legalizing POT seemed like such a good idea.

    Reply

