FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you want to get your gifts delivered in time for Christmas.

Today, December 17th, is the deadline for Fed-Ex Ground.

This Thursday, Dec. 20th, is the last day to ship UPS 2nd day air and the last day to shop priority and first-class mail at the post office.

If you’re buying or sending a gift through Amazon, tomorrow – Dec. 18th – is the deadline if you are not a Prime member. If you do have Prime, Dec. 22nd is your deadline.

Finally, for Walmart’s online shipping, you have to have your order in before 2 p.m. on Dec. 20th.