Homestead (CBSMiami) – An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life after police say her father, a member of the US Coast Guard, opened fire on his family before killing himself.

The incident happened at SW 242 Lane in Homestead.

Police discovered the bodies of US Coast member John Pesnar, his wife and his sons Sunday morning after a domestic dispute.

Pesnar’s daughter survived the shooting. She’s in critical condition at Niklaus Children’s Hospital in Coral Gables.

According to police, the Pensar’s mother-in-law ran to get help when Pesnar started shooting.

Neighbors said they heard her banging on doors.

“The woman was screaming very loud please, please somebody help, somebody help,” said one neighbor. “I never hear anything about them, they seemed like a quiet family.”

The US Coast Guard released a statement which read in part:

“The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killers We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard tot he young child fighting for her life.”

Pesnar was an active duty member who worked as an electronics technician at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach. He served in the US Coast Guard since March of 2001.