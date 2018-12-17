  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit-and-run, Local TV, Pembroke Pines, Pines Police, Teen Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a teenager is in serious condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines on Monday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sheridan Street and Northwest 196th Avenue, police said.

Pembroke Pines police said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the teen.

The boy was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved.

They are asking witnesses to come forward and contact police.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s