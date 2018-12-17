Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a teenager is in serious condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines on Monday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sheridan Street and Northwest 196th Avenue, police said.

Pembroke Pines police said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the teen.

The boy was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle involved.

They are asking witnesses to come forward and contact police.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).