POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Fire has left several people homeless in Pompano Beach, just a week before Christmas.

Flames spread quickly through the home in the 700 block of NW 15th court, Monday morning Dean Gilbert barely escaped the smoke and flames.

He’s an amputee in a wheelchair “I went down the hallway and couldn’t get out it’s blocked.”

“I went back to my room and opened a window two men pulled me out the window,” he said.

Gilbert inhaled smoke and firefighters had to carry him to a rescue vehicle where he was given oxygen.

The fire also spread to the house next door and caused some damage.

But neighbor Kesha Jones says she’s grateful no one was hurt.

“All that matters is everybody is okay. Material stuff can be replaced,” she said.

Firefighters are still looking for a cause.