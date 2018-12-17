Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) — CBS4 continues its annual Holiday Homes tour which showcases some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida.

The spectacular display at the home of Alan Rapport in Cutler Bay is a true labor of love.

There is a light-up nativity set featuring a manger with animatronic animals. More animatronic animals and musicians play Christmas music, joining over twenty inflatable displays and lighted trees. The holiday wonderland also features motion-lit reindeer.

The display is lit 7-10 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Every night at 8 p.m., Santa steps out to hand out candy canes.

Alan Rapport has been creating his stunning holiday display for 24 years. He said part of the display is a tribute to Bill Clot, who for years would put up a big display in Pinecrest. Parts of the Clot show are now featured at the Rapport home.

The Rapport home is located at 8740 SW 186 Street, in Cutler Bay.

Directions: US1 to SW 184th St. (Eureka Drive). Turn left onto SW 184th, and go to SW 87 Ave. (Galloway Road). Turn right and continue to SW 186th Street and then turn right.

