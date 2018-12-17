  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In a move being adopted by law enforcement agencies across the nation, the Ft. Lauderdale police department will now require their officers to wear body cams.

This Wednesday the first batch of officers to wear the Axon 2 body cameras will begin the day in training to learn about the department’s body cam policy and how to properly operate them. They will then be outfitted with their cameras.

All uniformed officers are expected to be trained and equipped with the Axon 2 Body Worn Cameras by late spring of 2019.

“Deploying the body-worn cameras to all uniformed officers will enable our department to build community trust, foster positive interactions with our neighbors, and reinforce constitutional policing,” according to Detective Tracy Figone in a statement.

According to the department’s policy, the cameras will be worn to “document law enforcement interactions with the public by capturing evidence of the actions, conditions, and statements of all involved parties.”

The policy calls for all officers below the rank of lieutenant to wear body cameras while on duty in the field. All officers, regardless of rank, will have to wear then while working off-duty details.

