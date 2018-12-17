Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is piecing together his administration and has selected former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, (R-Land O’ Lakes) to be appointed education commissioner. The State Board of Education on Monday approved Corcoran’s appointment.

“I look forward to working with the Board to ensure students and their families are empowered to take control of their education options, more resources are directed to Florida’s classrooms and all students have high-performing educators. Governor-elect Ron DeSantis set strong expectations for education in Florida, and I look forward to working with our state’s education stakeholders and the Florida Legislature to ensure Florida’s students have the greatest chance at lifelong success,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran is a United States veteran and attorney who served in the Florida House of Representative for eight years and served as Speaker of the House from 2016-2018. As a legislator, he advocated for transformational student-focused legislation, including the Schools of Hope program, which serves students in persistently low-performing schools; the establishment of the Hope Scholarship to help bullied students; and the Best and Brightest Scholarship Program, to reward and recruit quality educators.

DeSantis is also recommending Rep. Danny Burgess to serve as executive director of the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Burgess, a former Zephyrhills mayor who is a captain and judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve, tweeted Saturday the nomination to head the veterans’ department “is an absolute honor.”…

“Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for nominating me for this role,” Burgess tweeted. “Let’s continue to ensure Florida sets the standard as the most veteran friendly state in the nation!”

Burgess, whose appointment requires approval from the state Cabinet, would replace Glenn Sutphin, who is paid $151,000 a year.

The Burgess recommendation, announced Saturday, followed DeSantis naming Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, to serve as director of the state Division of Emergency Management and Rep. Halsey Beshears, R-Monticello, to serve as secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Special elections will be called to replace Burgess, Moskowitz and Beshears once they formally submit resignations.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)