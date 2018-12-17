Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI(Hoodline) – If you’ve got American fare on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Fort Lauderdale eateries to quell your cravings.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for American food.

Del Frisco’s Grille

501 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 150, Downtown

Del Frisco’s Grille is a beer bar and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot.

At this new 8,083-square-foot bar and grill, you’ll find seafood and five cuts of steak, including filet mignon, prime New York strip and prime rib-eye. Favorite menu items include the ahi tuna tacos, steakhouse salad, seasonal market catch and Quinn’s Filet Burger, which was named after head chef Shawn Quinn.

Del Frisco’s Grille currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Sherry W., who was the first to review this spot on Nov. 10, wrote, “We had great service during our Saturday lunch and ordered the Devil eggs, which were very good and had a relish glaze. The cinnamon rolls were fresh and delicious. And the truffle mac and cheese side had a baked bread crumb topping — it was very rich and creamy.”

Yelper Scott H. noted, “The appetizers, cheesesteak egg rolls and ahi tacos, were exceptional. So were the artichoke beignets and the heirloom tomato and burrata salad.”

Del Frisco’s Grille is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends.

Shake Shack

2400 N. Federal Highway, Bal Harbour

Popular burger chain Shake Shack has opened a new location in the area.

At the local spot, you’ll find the signature cheeseburger, smashed thin and cooked on a griddle, served with house sauce on a potato bun. Burgers can be customized: add mushrooms, bacon or a second patty. The menu also offers hot dogs, a chicken sandwich, fries and shakes.

Yelpers are still warming up to Shake Shack, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

Judy C., who reviewed the fast-food spot on Nov. 4, wrote, “Smoke Stack was so good. Loved the red pepper sauce! The Chicken Stack was super crispy and yummy too.”

Zac H. shared, “I got the double ShackBurger with crinkle-cut fries (cheese sauce on the side) and a soda … the crust on the burger is perfect while the meat still holds the moisture.”

Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

#00 Saloon

307 S.W. Second St., Sailboat Bend

#00 Saloon is a country dance hall and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot.

Located in the Himmarshee Historic District, this 12,000-square-foot space was designed to resemble an old distillery and just might make you feel like you’re in the Old West.

You’ll find menu items fit for cowboys and country singers — huevos rancheros, country chicken waffle and the saloon combo (eggs, waffle or pancakes and bacon or sausage). For lunch, try the loaded potato soup, western burger (with barbecue sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and an onion ring) or tacos (your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp) with black beans and rice.

Yelper Riva L., who reviewed this spot on Nov. 17, wrote, “We enjoyed the wings, #00 blackened salmon sandwich, Parmesan fries, bottomless mimosas and huge coconut tiger shrimp with sweet and spicy chili sauce. Everything was beyond delicious and the service was great.”

#00 Saloon is open from 11:30 a.m.–4 a.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.–4 a.m. on weekends.