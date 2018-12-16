  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — One man is recovering after gunfire erupted on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Parts of South Beach were shut down while police investigated on a busy Saturday night.

The shooting took place at approximately 7 p.m.

Christian Colon, a witness to the shooting, told CBS4 that he and his wife were having dinner at The Clevelander when they saw and heard people arguing across the street.

It all happened at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 10t h Street, near The Clevelander hotel.

“A woman, crazy, yelling ‘get out of here,’ cursing, trying to I guess to pull them apart,” said Colon. “I saw the guy looking for himself, looking at himself and I saw blood coming out of one of his arms.”

Colon said he “crawled for his life.”

Video from a CBS4 viewer shows an Ariel view minutes after the shooting.

The man who repeatedly fired the gun is down on his knees, his arms in the air.

The woman who Colon said pulled them apart is in the video. She is seen holding a baby.

Several other people were taken in for questioning.

The man who was shot was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting.

Amber Diaz

