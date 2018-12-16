Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took three lives and injured a fourth.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation between a husband and wife.

Police say a fight between the two escalated into a shooting.

When shots began to ring out, the wife told her mother to run out of the house and call for help.

When officers arrived, they found the wife and her 7-year-old son deceased from what appeared to be gunfire.

According to police, the husband was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the husband was active duty U.S. Coast Guard service member Electronics Technician First Class John Presnar, who worked at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The statement read in part:

“The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killed. We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard to the young child fighting for her life.”

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter was also shot but was found alive by police, they say.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the girl to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

According to the Coast Guard, Presnar had served since March of 2001.