BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — Three people died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Florida highway offramp.

Officers from Florida Highway Patrol was on scene to investigate.

According to FHP, 35-year-old Christopher Alfeo drove his 2012 Kia Optima up an offramp in Boca Raton, crashing head on into a 2018 Hyundai Sonata driven by 57-year-old Brenda Walker.

Walker’s car burst into flames.

Alfeo, his 25-year-old passenger Amber Reif of the United Kingdom and Walker all were pronounced dead at the scene.

