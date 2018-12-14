  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who survived a school shooting massacre and co-founded the “March For Our Lives” gun-reform movement has been accepted to Harvard.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Jaclyn Corin posted a photo of her admissions notice on Instagram on Thursday.

The letter congratulated Corin for being accepted under the early action program. She wrote, “Hard work pays off.” She didn’t indicate whether she would attend.

Since the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead, Corin and others have been traveling the globe advocating for gun reform and registering students to vote.

She recently traveled to South Africa to receive the Children’s Peace Prize with fellow students.

She was also on the cover of Time magazine and helped mobilize tens of thousands for a gun-control rally in Washington, D.C.

