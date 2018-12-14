Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Do you already have a live Christmas tree? Then you probably already know that ‘good trees’ are harder to find this year.

If you don’t yet have a live Christmas, you may be paying a bit more than previous years.

Shorter supplies are making ‘good trees’ not only harder to find, but a bit more expensive than what you are used to paying.

The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association says there is a tree shortage across the country.

The organization blames the great recession in 2008.

They say there was oversupply about 10 years ago and growers planted fewer trees to save money.

The effects of that are now being felt around the country.

The association warns shoppers can now expect fewer trees to pick from and higher prices for the trees they do find.

They say you could pay ten percent more for a tree this year.

So what’s the most difficult tree to find? Noble Firs are in high demand but short supply on the West coast and Fraser Firs, the most popular tree on the East Coast.