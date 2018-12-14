Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach is filing a lawsuit against the man they say left her to die on the highway.

Jennifer Saint Clair, 33, was found on the southbound lanes of the interstate in Pompano last Friday morning.

She fell off a motorcycle and was struck by several vehicles.

Her family is also suing the owner of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is a 1991 Harley Davidson with a backrest for the passenger.

The lawsuit claims the man failed to control his motorcycle. The lawsuit also claims he could have saved her, but failed to render aid.

The Florida Highway Patrol said this an active traffic homicide investigation and they are not releasing the name of the motorcycle operator or any details of the accident at this time.

Last Tuesday, her family and their attorney answered questions from the press and gave an update on what they know about the investigation.

Her family’s attorney says she and a man were with two other couples at a restaurant-bar in Delray Beach.

She was riding on a motorcycle with a man — and somehow fell off of it — and onto I-95. The two other couples were somewhere ahead of them and did not see what happened.

“Jenn picked up for a first date by a man she met online. The information that family had at the time is that she left on this date with a man and two of his friends, they were also on motorcycles, heading to Delray,” said family attorney, Todd Falzone.

“We believe that there are a large number of people who may have observed them in Delray and we believe there may be many witnesses from people on the road.”

Falzone said the family doesn’t know the name of the man operating the motorcycle — but they have been told he obtained an attorney that night.

“Jennifer was full of life. She was silly and she was funny. She has a brother and a sister she’s surrounded by a big family who loves her so much. We are still trying to process all of this. We’re trying to get closure,” said her aunt, Amy Gamber.

Investigators are still looking into how Saint Clair ended up on the roadway.

Gamber is not the only one grieving and searching for answers for a woman who was born in New Jersey but had spent most of her life in Broward County.

“A loving family, she’s got a brother, a sister, she’s got a mother, and two fathers,” Gamber said.

The victim’s parents were too emotional to talk Saturday.

In a news release, Troopers stated the victim’s body had also been run over by drivers. However, three pulled over to give statements to investigators.

Relatives gave us a picture of the victim, which is significant to helping find closure. St. Clair snapped the picture Thursday night before heading out. She was wearing a white shirt and pants. She also had a white sweatshirt.

Relatives hope of people saw her Thursday night or Friday morning, to call investigators.

“If anybody knows anything about the incident, we would love for them to help to give us some closure for my niece who didn’t deserve to die this way,” Gamber said.

Troopers say people can call *347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.