MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opa-locka police officers are working to find out why a business owner and a customer shot each other with the same gun.

The shooting happened at AG Auto Finance around 3 p.m. Friday along Northwest 47th Avenue near the executive airport.

“The customer, at some point, pulled out a firearm and fired striking the business owner,” Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

Chief Dobson didn’t release the names of the two involved. However, he told CBS 4, a 30-year-old business owner was shot.

That business owner then got into a fight with the 51-year-old customer. Dobson told us that’s when the owner was able to take the gun away.

“At that point, the business owner retrieved the firearm from the person that had just fired and struck him,” the police chief said.

Investigators believe the customer had been shot up to five times. Now, investigators want to know from each man what led to the shooting.

“Once both men are able to speak with us, we will be able to ascertain exactly what occurred,” Dobson said.

The police department now has surveillance video from the area. It’s unclear what it shows and police didn’t hand it over to us. Police have also talked to witnesses who were nearby. So far, police have not filed any charges.

The injured customer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The injured business owner was taken to Palmetto Regional Hospital.

Police say the men are expected to survive.