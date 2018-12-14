Filed Under:Carnival Cruise Lines, Local TV, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line is getting ready to launch first ever roller coaster at sea.

Launching with the new ship Mardi Gras in 2020 out of Port Canaveral, Maurer Rides’ Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster will send passengers flying above the ship’s top deck for high-speed views of the ocean. Bolt will run on 800 feet of track at a maximum height of 187 feet above the sea level and a top speed of “nearly 40 mph.”

The all-electric coaster will allow two riders at a time and take them on a series of twists, turns and drops, right around the ship’s famous, whale-tail funnel.

“BOLT begins with an action-packed launch where riders can achieve race car-like levels of acceleration and culminates with a high-powered hair-pin turn around Carnival’s iconic funnel,” the cruise line said in a press release.

