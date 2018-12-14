Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide investigators have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body in the trunk of a car.

Miami-Dade Police confirm Justin Earnshaw was arrested shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

He is charged with 2nd degree murder, four counts of cocaine possession, and giving police a false name after his arrest, according to court records. The records also show he was out on bond on a previous grand theft charge.

It’s not known yet what his connection is to the body found in the trunk of a car in the Walmart parking lot at 13600 SW 288th Street in Homestead on Thursday.

Police say they received a call from a frantic man who had followed the white Honda Accord from Monroe County to the Walmart.

That man has been desperately trying to find his brother, police say. He reported his brother missing on Tuesday.

“He’s pretty convinced that this vehicle is the vehicle that belongs to his brother,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas.

Police say three people in the car, two men and a woman, were detained.

Police have not said if the man who made the call knows them or if they are strangers.

Police have not released the name of the person whose body was found in the trunk.